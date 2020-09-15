Comedy for a Cause goes vIrtual

Thanks to hard work and support, Charlotte Players has made good on its commitment to present live performances and events during the COVID-19 pandemic. It successfully conducted the Kids OnStage annual summer camp, staged the romantic comedy “Baggage” at the Langdon Playhouse, and has scheduled the mystery-comedy “A Shot in the Dark” and the eighth annual Comedy for a Cause fundraiser for September.
Comedy for a Cause, the Players’ premier fund-raising event, previously was held at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center and featured VIP seating and dinner. The event involves community and business leaders presenting improvisational skits in the manner of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” while competing for various awards and raising money for Charlotte Players programs.
The 2020 version will be held at the Langdon and broadcast live on the Players’ Facebook page from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday Sept. 25. The new format was adopted by Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody, Comedy for a Cause Director Dr. Chris Constance, and Executive Producer Steve Lineberry.
“We felt that with a different type of cast and different type of production, we wouldn’t miss a beat for the 2020 season,” Lineberry said. “We asked cast members from previous years if they would like to be in the eighth Annual Comedy for a Cause and they stepped up to the plate and said., ‘Let’s do it’ ”
The group of “All Stars” performing on Sept. 25 includes:
• Janie Duke, Glass Duchess Studio. 2016 Comedy for a Cause emcee.
• Dr. Jaideep Hingorani, Port Charlotte nephrologist. Judges’ Choice Award winner in 2016.
• Mike Moody, Sales Manager for Sun Broadcasting Inc. in Fort Myers.
• Kim Parks, Membership Coordinator for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
• Amanda Stahl-Stacey, Business Development Director for Trilogy Home Health Care. Judges’ Choice Award winner in 2019.
The cast members have established an online donation goal of $1,000 each and are asking friends and the public to help. Individuals wanting to support the participants should access the Charlotte Players website at www.charlotteplayers.org, click on the Comedy for a Cause 2020 tab at the top of the page, then click on any cast members’ “Donate” link under their photo.
“We will be using livestream technology to broadcast the production on Facebook,” confirmed Lineberry. “Having it on Facebook means people will be able to watch and donate or watch and donate later. We have no idea what kind of multiplier effect it’ll have. I think people everywhere are looking for something, and we’ll have some fun surprises, too. I think it’ll be great.”
“We wanted the Charlotte Players to be able to give back during this tough time,” said Dr. Constance. “We thought that doing a virtual event, opening it up to the public and letting anybody watch it who wants to, would provide a welcome respite from the negative news. And if they decide to donate or participate and help, that’s wonderful, but we didn’t want this to be a year without Comedy for a Cause, which we thought was important to be able to deliver for the community.”
Dr. Constance and Lineberry noted that the off-color material presented in previous Comedy for a Cause incantations would be absent this year.
“This version will be rated G or PG,” said Lineberry. “Facebook will immediately shut down the live broadcast if anything is said that may have be R or X, so it will definitely be a family event.”
For more information, call 941-255-1022 or info@charlotteplayers.org.
