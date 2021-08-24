Comedy for a Cause 2021 Cast .jpg
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020

The Charlotte Players is moving the ninth annual Comedy For A Cause fundraiser to Oct. 15. Executive Director Sherrie Moody said the decision was made “in the best interest” of the cast, patrons, sponsors, and the public, citing COVID and the Delta variant.

“Our organization’s ongoing concern over health and safety make it necessary to postpone the fundraising event for a couple of weeks until infections take a more permanent downturn locally,” Moody said.

“The cast members did not have an issue with moving the CFAC performance to Oct.15,” said Executive Producer Steve Lineberry. “I think of this is a plus for our cast.”

Lineberry encouraged cast member to use the extra days to raise funds and solicit items for the “Curtain Call-Online Auction,” which also will be extended.

The event will be held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda, where the cast of community and business leaders will present improvisational skits in the manner of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” while competing for various awards and raising money for Charlotte Players programs. Charlotte County Commissioner Dr. Chris Constance is again directing the show.

VIP tickets for dinner and the show are $85; show only tickets are $30. Tickets are available online at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling the office at 941-255-1022. The Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center is at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.

