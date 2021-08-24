The Charlotte Players is moving the ninth annual Comedy For A Cause fundraiser to Oct. 15. Executive Director Sherrie Moody said the decision was made “in the best interest” of the cast, patrons, sponsors, and the public, citing COVID and the Delta variant.
“Our organization’s ongoing concern over health and safety make it necessary to postpone the fundraising event for a couple of weeks until infections take a more permanent downturn locally,” Moody said.
“The cast members did not have an issue with moving the CFAC performance to Oct.15,” said Executive Producer Steve Lineberry. “I think of this is a plus for our cast.”
Lineberry encouraged cast member to use the extra days to raise funds and solicit items for the “Curtain Call-Online Auction,” which also will be extended.
The event will be held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda, where the cast of community and business leaders will present improvisational skits in the manner of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” while competing for various awards and raising money for Charlotte Players programs. Charlotte County Commissioner Dr. Chris Constance is again directing the show.
VIP tickets for dinner and the show are $85; show only tickets are $30. Tickets are available online at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling the office at 941-255-1022. The Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center is at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.