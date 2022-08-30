Comedy For A Cause LOGOComedy For A CauseComedy For A CauseComedy For A CauseComedy For A CauseComedy For A CauseComedy For A Cause

Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.

Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.

Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org. Comedy For A Cause 2022 Don’t miss the 9th annual Comedy For A Cause. It’s the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PHOTO PROVIDED

PHOTO PROVIDED

PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED

Charlotte Players' “Comedy for a Cause” is the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. 

The event, fashioned in the manner of the show “Who’s Line is it Anyway?,” will provide the audience 90 minutes of improvisational skits while the cast raises money and wins awards for their performances.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments