Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org

May 4: Purple Reign

Dec. 2: “Escape to Margaritaville”

Dec.13-15: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

Dec. 28: Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker”

Jan. 2: “Salute to Vienna” New Year’s Concert

Jan. 7-12: “The Book of Mormon”

Jan. 24-26: “Waitress”

Feb. 5: “Bandstand”

Feb.13: “Pirates of Penzance”

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers

800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com

May 1: Killer Queen — Featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury

May 4: Southwest Florida Symphony: “Beethoven vs. Coldplay”

May 5: Purple Reign

May 11: Gulf Coast Symphony: “The Barber of Seville”

May 18: Chad Prather’s Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour

May 31: Ronny James DIO Hologram performance live with the DIO Band

June 1: Art Garfunkel

June 23: Gulf Coast Symphony: Summer Family Concert — “Star Wars”

July 30-13: Paw Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”

Nov. 24: Ultimate Beatles Tribute

Feb. 6: Kansas

Hertz Arena

11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero

239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com

May 3: Hank Williams Jr.

May 9: Chayanne

July. 17-21: Cirque Du Soleil

Sept. 19: Disturbed

Amalie Arena

401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com

May 28: Ariana Grande

June 29: Adam Sandler

July 5: Hugh Jackman

July 27: Shawn Mendes

July 28: Lionel Richie

Aug. 18: Queen + Adam Lambert

Sept. 22: The Who

Sept. 26: Phil Collins

Oct. 25: The Chainsmokers

Nov. 4: Elton John

Jan. 3-5: Jurassic World Tour

Jan. 15: Celine Dion

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments