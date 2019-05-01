Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org
May 4: Purple Reign
Dec. 2: “Escape to Margaritaville”
Dec.13-15: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”
Dec. 28: Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker”
Jan. 2: “Salute to Vienna” New Year’s Concert
Jan. 7-12: “The Book of Mormon”
Jan. 24-26: “Waitress”
Feb. 5: “Bandstand”
Feb.13: “Pirates of Penzance”
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers
800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com
May 1: Killer Queen — Featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury
May 4: Southwest Florida Symphony: “Beethoven vs. Coldplay”
May 5: Purple Reign
May 11: Gulf Coast Symphony: “The Barber of Seville”
May 18: Chad Prather’s Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour
May 31: Ronny James DIO Hologram performance live with the DIO Band
June 1: Art Garfunkel
June 23: Gulf Coast Symphony: Summer Family Concert — “Star Wars”
July 30-13: Paw Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”
Nov. 24: Ultimate Beatles Tribute
Feb. 6: Kansas
Hertz Arena
11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero
239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com
May 3: Hank Williams Jr.
May 9: Chayanne
July. 17-21: Cirque Du Soleil
Sept. 19: Disturbed
Amalie Arena
401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com
May 28: Ariana Grande
June 29: Adam Sandler
July 5: Hugh Jackman
July 27: Shawn Mendes
July 28: Lionel Richie
Aug. 18: Queen + Adam Lambert
Sept. 22: The Who
Sept. 26: Phil Collins
Oct. 25: The Chainsmokers
Nov. 4: Elton John
Jan. 3-5: Jurassic World Tour
Jan. 15: Celine Dion
