Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org
Feb. 27: Russian National Ballet: “The Sleeping Beauty”
Feb. 28: David Foster
March 1-2: “An Evening with Judy Garland”
March 3: Celtic Woman
March 5: “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles”
March 14-31: “The Lion King”
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com
March 2: Southwest Florida Symphony: “Verdi Requiem”
March 3: Gulf Coast Symphony: Paul Nadler
March 5-10 Dein Perry’s Tap Dogs
March 12: Celtic Woman: “Ancient Land”
March 15: Jackie Evancho
March 16: Southwest Florida Symphony: “Sinatra and Beyond”
March 17: Chris Botti
March 18: “Get The Led Out -The American Led Zeppelin”
March 20: “Live & Let Die” — The Music of Paul McCartney
March 21: Winger & FireHouse
March 25: Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show
March 27: The John Mellencamp Show
March 29: “The Price Is Right Live”
March 30: Gulf Coast Symphony: “Music Icons”
Suncoast Credit Union Arena 13351 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.fswarena.com
March 13: A Night with Steve Miller Band
Hertz Arena 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com
March 15-17: Disney On Ice
March 22: The Impractical Jokers starring The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe
Amalie Arena 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com
March 3: Pink
March 8: Blake Shelton
March 15: Bob Seger
March 17: Travis Scott
March 21-24: Disney On Ice
April 11: Kiss
