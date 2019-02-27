Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org

Feb. 27: Russian National Ballet: “The Sleeping Beauty”

Feb. 28: David Foster

March 1-2: “An Evening with Judy Garland”

March 3: Celtic Woman

March 5: “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles”

March 14-31: “The Lion King”

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com

March 2: Southwest Florida Symphony: “Verdi Requiem”

March 3: Gulf Coast Symphony: Paul Nadler

March 5-10 Dein Perry’s Tap Dogs

March 12: Celtic Woman: “Ancient Land”

March 15: Jackie Evancho

March 16: Southwest Florida Symphony: “Sinatra and Beyond”

March 17: Chris Botti

March 18: “Get The Led Out -The American Led Zeppelin”

March 20: “Live & Let Die” — The Music of Paul McCartney

March 21: Winger & FireHouse

March 25: Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show

March 27: The John Mellencamp Show

March 29: “The Price Is Right Live”

March 30: Gulf Coast Symphony: “Music Icons”

Suncoast Credit Union Arena 13351 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.fswarena.com

March 13: A Night with Steve Miller Band

Hertz Arena 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com

March 15-17: Disney On Ice

March 22: The Impractical Jokers starring The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe

Amalie Arena 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com

March 3: Pink

March 8: Blake Shelton

March 15: Bob Seger

March 17: Travis Scott

March 21-24: Disney On Ice

April 11: Kiss

