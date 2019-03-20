Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org
Through March 31: “The Lion King”
April 4: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
April 9-10: “Rent” 20th Anniversary Tou
April 15: The Music of Cream
April 16: “The Second City: It’s Not You. It’s Me.”
April 17: “Menopause the Musical”
April 18: Boz Scaggs — Out of The Blues Tour 2018
April 25: Rosanne Cash and Band
April 26: The Temptations and The Four Tops
April 27: Whoopi Goldberg
April 28: Lee Greenwood and Crystal Gayle
April 30: The Illusionists
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com
March 20: “Live & Let Die” — The Music of Paul McCartney featuring Tony Kishman
March 21: Winger & FireHouse
March 25: Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show
March 27: The John Mellencamp Show
March 29: “The Price Is Right Live”
March 30: Gulf Coast Symphony: “Music Icons”
April 3-21: “The Lion King”
April 27: Southwest Florida Symphony: “Berlioz’s Symphony Fantastique”
April 28: Gulf Coast Symphony: “Cirque de la Symphonie”
May 1: Killer Queen — Featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury
May 4: Southwest Florida Symphony: “Beethoven vs. Coldplay”
May 5: Purple Reign
May 11: Gulf Coast Symphony: “The Barber of Seville”
May 18: Chad Prather’s Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour
June 1: Art Garfunkel
June 23: Gulf Coast Symphony: Summer Family Concert — “Star Wars”
July 30-13: Paw Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”
Suncoast Credit Union Arena
13351 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers 800-440-7469 or www.fswarena.com
April 28: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: Beyond the Fluffy World Tour 2019
Hertz Arena
11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com
March 22: The Impractical Jokers starring The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe
April 12: Bad Bunny
April 18: Stars on Ice
April 25: Kelsea Ballerini
April 28: Newsboys featuring Michael W. Smith
May 3: Hank Williams Jr.
May 9: Chayanne
July 17-21: Cirque Du Soleil
Amalie Arena
401 Channelside Drive, Tampa 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com
March 21-24: Disney On Ice
April 11: Kiss
April 14: 98ROCKFEST featuring Godsmack to headline, Three Days Grace, Underoath, P.O.D, Motionless in White and Rival Sons
May 28: Ariana Grande
July 5: Hugh Jackman
July 27: Shawn Mendes
Aug. 18: Queen + Adam Lambert
Sept. 22: The Who
Oct. 25: The Chainsmokers
Nov. 4: Elton John
Hard Rock Cafe
5223 Orient Road, Tampa
813-627-7625 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com
March 21 Frankie Raye
March 22 Ray Fuller & The Bluesrockers
March 28 Jarrod Barefoot
March 29 Dueling Pianos
March 30 AudioStar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.