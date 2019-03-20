Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org

Through March 31: “The Lion King”

April 4: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

April 9-10: “Rent” 20th Anniversary Tou

April 15: The Music of Cream

April 16: “The Second City: It’s Not You. It’s Me.”

April 17: “Menopause the Musical”

April 18: Boz Scaggs — Out of The Blues Tour 2018

April 25: Rosanne Cash and Band

April 26: The Temptations and The Four Tops

April 27: Whoopi Goldberg

April 28: Lee Greenwood and Crystal Gayle

April 30: The Illusionists

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com

March 20: “Live & Let Die” — The Music of Paul McCartney featuring Tony Kishman

March 21: Winger & FireHouse

March 25: Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show

March 27: The John Mellencamp Show

March 29: “The Price Is Right Live”

March 30: Gulf Coast Symphony: “Music Icons”

April 3-21: “The Lion King”

April 27: Southwest Florida Symphony: “Berlioz’s Symphony Fantastique”

April 28: Gulf Coast Symphony: “Cirque de la Symphonie”

May 1: Killer Queen — Featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury

May 4: Southwest Florida Symphony: “Beethoven vs. Coldplay”

May 5: Purple Reign

May 11: Gulf Coast Symphony: “The Barber of Seville”

May 18: Chad Prather’s Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour

June 1: Art Garfunkel

June 23: Gulf Coast Symphony: Summer Family Concert — “Star Wars”

July 30-13: Paw Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”

Suncoast Credit Union Arena

13351 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers 800-440-7469 or www.fswarena.com

April 28: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: Beyond the Fluffy World Tour 2019

Hertz Arena

11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com

March 22: The Impractical Jokers starring The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe

April 12: Bad Bunny

April 18: Stars on Ice

April 25: Kelsea Ballerini

April 28: Newsboys featuring Michael W. Smith

May 3: Hank Williams Jr.

May 9: Chayanne

July 17-21: Cirque Du Soleil

Amalie Arena

401 Channelside Drive, Tampa 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com

March 21-24: Disney On Ice

April 11: Kiss

April 14: 98ROCKFEST featuring Godsmack to headline, Three Days Grace, Underoath, P.O.D, Motionless in White and Rival Sons

May 28: Ariana Grande

July 5: Hugh Jackman

July 27: Shawn Mendes

Aug. 18: Queen + Adam Lambert

Sept. 22: The Who

Oct. 25: The Chainsmokers

Nov. 4: Elton John

Hard Rock Cafe

5223 Orient Road, Tampa

813-627-7625 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com

March 21 Frankie Raye

March 22 Ray Fuller & The Bluesrockers

March 28 Jarrod Barefoot

March 29 Dueling Pianos

March 30 AudioStar

