Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org
Nov. 14: An Evening of Conversation with Julie Andrews
Nov. 17: Straight No Chaser
Dec. 2: “Escape to Margaritaville”
Dec.13-15: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”
Dec. 28: Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker”
Jan. 2: “Salute to Vienna” New Year’s Concert
Jan. 7-12: “The Book of Mormon”
Jan. 24-26: “Waitress”
Feb. 5: “Bandstand”
Feb.13: “Pirates of Penzance”
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers
800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com
May 31: Ronny James DIO Hologram performance live with the DIO Band
June 1: Art Garfunkel
June 23: Gulf Coast Symphony: Summer Family Concert — “Star Wars”
July 30-13: Paw Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”
Nov. 24: Ultimate Beatles Tribute
Feb. 6: Kansas
Hertz Arena
11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero
239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com
July. 17-21: Cirque Du Soleil
Sept. 19: Disturbed
Sept. 28: Alabama
Nov. 24: Marc Anthony
Dec. 29: Jim Gaffigan
Amalie Arena
401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com
May 28: Ariana Grande
June 25: Luis Miguel
June 29: Adam Sandler
July 5: Hugh Jackman
July 7: Jeff Lynne’s ELO
July 27: Shawn Mendes
July 28: Lionel Richie
Aug. 10: Jonas Brothers
Aug. 18: Queen + Adam Lambert
Sept. 21: Disturbed
Sept. 22: The Who
Sept. 26: Phil Collins
Oct. 25: The Chainsmokers
Nov. 4: Elton John
Dec. 8: Bad Bunny
Jan. 3-5: Jurassic World Tour
Jan. 15: Celine Dion
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
4802 U.S. 301, Tampa
June 9: Hootie & The Blowfish
June 26: DISRUPT Festival
July 7: Train/Goo Goo Dolls
July 13: Mary J. Blige & Nas
July 20: Dierks Bentley
July 24: Dave Matthews Band
July 26: Blink-182 & Lil Wayne
Aug. 2: Luke Bryan
Aug. 3: 311 & Dirty Heads
Aug. 16: Bush & +LIVE+
Aug. 17: Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Elle King
Aug. 29: Beck and Cage the Elephant
Aug. 30: Florida Georgia Line
Sept. 4: Knotfest Roadshow featuring: Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, Behemoth
Sept. 7: Peter Frampton
Sept. 22: Game Of Thrones Live Concert Experience
Sept. 28: Brantley Gilbert
Oct. 11: Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show
Oct. 19: ZZ Top
Oct. 20: Zac Brown Band
May 31, 2020: Ozzy Osbourne
