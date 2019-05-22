Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org

Nov. 14: An Evening of Conversation with Julie Andrews

Nov. 17: Straight No Chaser

Dec. 2: “Escape to Margaritaville”

Dec.13-15: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

Dec. 28: Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker”

Jan. 2: “Salute to Vienna” New Year’s Concert

Jan. 7-12: “The Book of Mormon”

Jan. 24-26: “Waitress”

Feb. 5: “Bandstand”

Feb.13: “Pirates of Penzance”

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers

800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com

May 31: Ronny James DIO Hologram performance live with the DIO Band

June 1: Art Garfunkel

June 23: Gulf Coast Symphony: Summer Family Concert — “Star Wars”

July 30-13: Paw Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”

Nov. 24: Ultimate Beatles Tribute

Feb. 6: Kansas

Hertz Arena

11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero

239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com

July. 17-21: Cirque Du Soleil

Sept. 19: Disturbed

Sept. 28: Alabama

Nov. 24: Marc Anthony

Dec. 29: Jim Gaffigan

Amalie Arena

401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com

May 28: Ariana Grande

June 25: Luis Miguel

June 29: Adam Sandler

July 5: Hugh Jackman

July 7: Jeff Lynne’s ELO

July 27: Shawn Mendes

July 28: Lionel Richie

Aug. 10: Jonas Brothers

Aug. 18: Queen + Adam Lambert

Sept. 21: Disturbed

Sept. 22: The Who

Sept. 26: Phil Collins

Oct. 25: The Chainsmokers

Nov. 4: Elton John

Dec. 8: Bad Bunny

Jan. 3-5: Jurassic World Tour

Jan. 15: Celine Dion

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

4802 U.S. 301, Tampa

www.livenation.com

June 9: Hootie & The Blowfish

June 26: DISRUPT Festival

July 7: Train/Goo Goo Dolls

July 13: Mary J. Blige & Nas

July 20: Dierks Bentley

July 24: Dave Matthews Band

July 26: Blink-182 & Lil Wayne

Aug. 2: Luke Bryan

Aug. 3: 311 & Dirty Heads

Aug. 16: Bush & +LIVE+

Aug. 17: Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Elle King

Aug. 29: Beck and Cage the Elephant

Aug. 30: Florida Georgia Line

Sept. 4: Knotfest Roadshow featuring: Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, Behemoth

Sept. 7: Peter Frampton

Sept. 22: Game Of Thrones Live Concert Experience

Sept. 28: Brantley Gilbert

Oct. 11: Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show

Oct. 19: ZZ Top

Oct. 20: Zac Brown Band

May 31, 2020: Ozzy Osbourne

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments