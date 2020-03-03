The Punta Gorda Symphony closes its classical concert series with a March 8 program featuring the award-winning classical pianist Jeffrey Biegel at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.
It is difficult to imagine a more befitting end-season concert as this. The program includes the “Shostakovich Festive “and the robust “Dvorak Symphony No. 9.” Maestro Raffaele Ponti is particularly proud to present Jeffrey Biegel, who will be making a return visit to the Punta Gorda Symphony as piano soloist in Kenneth Fuchs’ “Spiritualist.”
Ponti explains, “The work was composed for Biegel. He recorded it with the London Symphony Orchestra on the “Spiritualist” album which won a Grammy in February. This is a very special event — Jeff is an extraordinary pianist and Ken is a fine American composer.” A gift to our audience, this inspiring program is a promise of Spring and of hope.
Since 1999, pianist Biegel has commissioned 10 composers to bring new music for piano and orchestra to the repertoire. On Feb. 10, 2019, Fuchs’s “Piano Concerto: ‘Spiritualist’” with the London Symphony Orchestra led by JoAnn Falletta garnered a Grammy win in the Best Classical Compendium category, featuring Biegel as its soloist.
Famous conductor Leonard Bernstein said of pianist Biegel: “He played fantastic Liszt. He is a splendid musician and a brilliant performer.” These comments launched Mr. Biegel’s 1986 New York recital debut, as the third recipient of the Juilliard William Petschek Piano Debut Award in Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. Biegel studied at The Juilliard School with Adele Marcus and is currently on faculty at the Conservatory of Music at Brooklyn College, a City University of New York (CUNY).
American composer Fuchs has been nominated for four Grammy Awards and won his first in February 2019 in the Best Classical Compendium category for his album “Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’/Poems of Life/Glacier/Rush.”
Fuchs will join the March 8 performance weekend to work with Maestro Ponti and pianist Biegel on his Piano Concerto “Spiritualist,” based on three paintings by Helen Frankenthaler (1928-2011). Fuchs admits that Frankenthaler’s works made a significant impression on his artistic career, stating, “I was an impressionable graduate student at Juilliard at the time and was bowled over by the beauty of Helen’s painting and her free-wheeling creative attitude. This encounter helped me eventually to find my own creative path and surmount the doctrinaire rhetoric of avant-garde musical composition that prevailed in the 1980s.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.