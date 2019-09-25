Sept. 26: Phil Collins. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Sept. 28: Brantley Gilbert. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.

Oct. 11: Chris Stapleton. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.

Oct. 19: ZZ Top. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.

Oct. 20: Zac Brown Band. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.

Oct. 24: Squirrel Nut Zippers. Southwest Florida Event Center, 11515 Bonita Beach Road S.E., Bonita Springs. 239-245-9910 or swfleventcenter.com.

Oct. 25: The Chainsmokers. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Nov. 2: Sammy Hagar & The Circle. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.

Nov. 3: Alice Cooper. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.

Nov. 14: Kevin James. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.

Nov. 17: Straight No Chaser. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org.

Nov. 19: Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross, Southwest Florida Event Center, 11515 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. 239-245-9910 or swfleventcenter.com.

Nov. 20: John Oates with the Good Road Band, Southwest Florida Event Center, 11515 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. 239-245-9910 or swfleventcenter.com.

Nov. 22: Paula Poundstone. Southwest Florida Event Center, 11515 Bonita Beach Road S.E., Bonita Springs. 239-245-9910 or https://swfleventcenter.com.

Nov. 23: Fantasia with special guests Robin Thicke, Tank and The Bonfyre. Yuengling Center , 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. www.yuenglingcenter.com or 800-745-3000.

Nov. 24: Ultimate Beatles Tribute. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.

Nov. 24: Marc Anthony. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.

Nov. 30: Tony Bennett. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.

Dec. 8: Bad Bunny. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Dec. 15: Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Dec. 18: Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Dec. 28: Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org.

Dec. 29: Jim Gaffigan. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.

Jan. 2: "Salute to Vienna" New Year's Concert. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org.

Jan. 15: Celine Dion. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Feb. 6: Kansas. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.

Feb. 11: Master of Illusion. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.

March 5: The Hit Men LIVE! Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.

March 19: Geoff Tate: Southwest Florida Event Center, 11515 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. 239-245-9910 or swfleventcenter.com.

April 16: Johnny Mathis. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org.

May 3: "My Little Pony Live." Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa. 800-955-1045 or www.strazcenter.org.

May 5: The Bachelor Live On Stage. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.

May 7: The Bachelor Live On Stage. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org.

May 31: Ozzy Osbourne. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.

