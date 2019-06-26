June 26: DISRUPT Festival. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
June 29: Adam Sandler. Amalie Arena,401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
July 5: Hugh Jackman. Amalie Arena,401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
July 7: Jeff Lynne’s ELO. Amalie Arena,401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
July 7: Train/Goo Goo Dolls. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
July 13: Mary J. Blige & Nas. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
July 20: Dierks Bentley. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
July 24: Dave Matthews Band. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
July 26: Blink-182 & Lil Wayne. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
July 27: Shawn Mendes. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
July 28: Lionel Richie. Amalie Arena,401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Aug. 2: Luke Bryan. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
Aug. 3: 311 & Dirty Heads. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
Aug. 10: Jonas Brothers. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Aug. 16: Bush & +LIVE+. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
Aug. 17: Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Elle King. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
Aug. 18: Queen + Adam Lambert. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Aug. 29: Beck and Cage the Elephant. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
Aug. 30: Florida Georgia Line. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
Sept. 4: Knotfest Roadshow featuring: Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, Behemoth. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
Sept. 7: Peter Frampton. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
Sept. 19: Disturbed. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.
Sept. 21: Disturbed. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Sept. 22: The Who. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Sept. 22: Game Of Thrones Live Concert Experience. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
Sept. 26: Phil Collins. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Sept. 28: Brantley Gilbert. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
Sept. 28: Alabama. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.
Oct. 11: Chris Stapleton. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
Oct. 19: ZZ Top. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
Oct. 20: Zac Brown Band. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
Oct. 25: The Chainsmokers. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Nov. 2: Sammy Hagar & The Circle. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.
Nov. 3: Alice Cooper. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Nov. 4: Elton John. Amalie Arena,401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Nov. 17: Straight No Chaser. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org.
Nov. 24: Ultimate Beatles Tribute. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Nov. 24: Marc Anthony. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.
Dec. 8: Bad Bunny. Amalie Arena,401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Dec. 28: Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org.
Dec. 29: Jim Gaffigan. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.
Jan. 2: "Salute to Vienna" New Year's Concert. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-826-9303 or www.vanwezel.org.
Jan. 15: Celine Dion. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Feb. 6: Kansas. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 800-440-7469 or www.bbmannpah.com.
May 31, 2020: Ozzy Osbourne. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.livenation.com.
