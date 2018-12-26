In a place that prides itself on idiosyncratic celebration, the Conch Blow stands out.
It started eight years ago as something different to do at sunset on New Year’s Eve. It has evolved into a full-blown party, complete with — to borrow a Neil Young metaphor — barkers and colored balloons.
Conch blowers show up to “blow the last sun down” at Welcome Beach in Punta Gorda’s Gilchrist Park, of course. But these days, any number of horns, clappers and clangers show up to the party, including a bass drum.
It is loud, it is joyous, and it is free to anyone who wants to celebrate the last sundown. The last sunset of 2018 will be at 5:44 p.m. Don’t blow it.
Tradition holds that by saying goodbye to the old year and welcoming the new year by “blowing the sun down,” good luck, peace and prosperity will follow, says Marilyn Thorndycraft, an organizer and event historian.
According to Thorndycraft, two boat clubs — the Mariners of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association and the Boaters Alliance – cleaned out an area of Gilchrist to create Welcome Beach, and then on New Year’s Eve, “we said to friends, ‘C’mon, let’s blow the conch. Let’s blow the sun down.’”
Thus, began a celebration that while not unique to Punta Gorda, helps fill Punta Gorda’s hearty party appetite.
“We had maybe 20 people,” she continued. “Now, we get 300 or more here. They bring their wine down. They bring their friends down. They just come and wait for the sun to go down.”
To her knowledge, there are no professional conch blowers among them. Nevertheless, the people produce an “incredible amount of noise.”
Thorndycraft was asked why people seem to like this free-form, free-flowing musical interlude.
“I don’t know,” she replied. “And I don’t know how it got so big.”
It’s probably an identity thing.
It’s New Year’s Eve.
The sun’s going down.
Reason enough to party.
