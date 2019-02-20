Connie Francis & Roy Orbison Tribute Show presented by Legends In Time with Frankie and Donna will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Enjoy the music of the world’s greatest legends as they come alive on a large screen as Frankie and Donna perform their greatest hits.
Every song is accompanied by amazing videos, which includes memorabilia and history of the artist and songs.
“Tribute to Connie Francis,” Donna sings the classic, beautiful songs made famous by Connie Francis such as “Stupid Cupid,” “Where the Boys Are,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Frankie” and some other songs that Connie made legendary.
“Tribute to Roy Orbison” The three octave voice range and unorthodox writing technique of Orbison made him one of a kind, with continuing hits after hits. Frankie does an amazing job singing, Roy’s greatest songs like, “In Dreams,” “Only the Lonely,” “Cryin” and of course “Pretty Women.”
Also songs by Linda Ronstadt, Sonny & Cher, The Chiffons, James Taylor, Jim Coce, Box Tops, The Byrds, The Animals and many others.
Advanced tickets are $20 for non Cultural Center members, $17 for Cultural Center members (limitied to two at the discounted price), day of show tickets are $20 no discounts. All sales are final.
For tickets or more information, call 941-625-4175, ext. 221.
