Join Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast for a lively discussion with Ashley Teague, visiting director with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, on Dec. 12. Teague will discuss working at the intersection of art and environmental justice.
Teague is directing "Gruesome Playground Injuries" at FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Visit asolorep.org for more information.
Teague is the founding artistic director of Notch Theatre and a recipient of the Embark Fellowship Award for Entrepreneurship. She and Notch Theatre continue to explore ways for communities to share their personal stories on the stage, raising awareness and prompting thoughtful dialogue. Teague developed "Talk It Out," which travels California creating community-engaged theater to change policy around the school-to-prison pipeline. As a creative content producer, she worked on Tim Burton’s "Alice in Wonderland," Tyler Perry’s "For Colored Girls" and Gus Van Sant’s "Promised Land" among others. Learn more at Ashteague.com and NotchTheatre.org.
Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast saves land forever, protecting those special natural lands that make this region extraordinary. Working with landowners, businesses, and government, Conservation Foundation protects the character, natural integrity and biodiversity of the bays, beaches, barrier islands and their watersheds on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Foundation purchases natural areas, holds land conservation agreements and educates for responsible land and water stewardship, and has protected forever more than 12,000 acres in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier Counties. Learn more at conservationfoundation.com.
