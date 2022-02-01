Looking for something new to do in the great outdoors? How about trying something old — like, real old — that's as in style as ever.
The bow and arrow predate history. They are believed to have been invented about 71,000 years ago, and they have been a constant presence in civilizations around the world, as weapons of war, as a hunting tool and, eventually, for sport.
In Southwest Florida, archers of all ages and experience levels can take a shot at archery at Nalle Grade Park in North Fort Myers at a range operated by Lee County Archers, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to the sport of archery.
Though the bow is obsolete on the battlefield, it is still a popular style of hunting. But where it really thrives today is as a form of recreation. It's a sport that's been around for about 500 years, and it's been taking off in the 21st century.
According to estimates by the National Sporting Goods Association, the number of people who participate in recreational archery more than doubled between 2003 and 2017.
Small wonder. Our imaginations are constantly exposed to archery. Most of us get at least a fleeting taste of it in high school gym class. Bowman of legendary prowess fill our literature and lore, from Odysseus to Robin Hood and William Tell up to the cineplex heroes of today, in movies from “Brave” to “Avatar” to “Lord of the Rings. Both pantheons of the DC and Marvel multiverses are loaded with superheroes who wield bows with uncanny accuracy.
Chick Richards, president of Lee County Archers, credits much of archery's upsurge to Kapniss Everdeen. He says when the “The Hunger Games” movies came out, the club saw a huge influx of interest.
The statistics back him up. The Archery Trade Association noted a sharp rise in sales of archery equipment starting in 2012, when the film series began in theaters. As of 2014, an estimated 21.7 million people in this country
What's even more significant about the “The Hunger Games” effect was that it opened the sport up to all ages, and particularly to girls.
Archery is now seen as a family sport. Lee County Archers certainly treats it that way, Richards said. All ages and all skill levels are welcome. Club memberships are $120 a year, but when one family member gets a membership, it's good for the whole household.
On a recent Sunday, Joel Keenum was at the range for a fun shoot. He's been a member of the club for about 12 years, sharing the hobby with his two sons.
“It's definitely something the whole family can get into,” Keenem said
He brought his 10-year-old daughter Kylie. She's been coming for about a month now, she said. She's using a set one of her brothers has outgrown.
“It's a really fun place,” Kylie said. “Everybody's super nice, it's very welcoming.”
As a parent, Joel Keenum said, he appreciates the level of respect everyone at the club demonstrates for one another and for the sport.
“You're probably safer here than anywhere else,” Keenum said.
Carved into a wooded area, the range exudes an atmosphere of inclusion and seclusion that enhances a sense of community. There are 28 field ranges, including a few with tree stands, as well as a separate course filled with 3D targets. The club holds monthly shooting events for members using these courses, ranging from Olympic-style target shooting to the fun shoots the Keenums had come to take part in.
Those who are membership or are new to archery are welcome to come watch Olympic-style target shooting competitions the first Sunday of each month, and to take aim themselves on Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. To 2 p.m., Richards said. Nonmembers are restricted to the center pavilion and the adjacent 10- and 20-yard practice ranges. Still, it provides a chance to see what the club and the range are all about. And those who are total newbies can get an introductory archery lesson. Using bows and arrows provided by the club, Richards said, they can learn proper form and technique.
Richards said a lot of people ask him how long it takes to be any good at archery. “Each person's different, but we can show you everything you need to know in an hour,” he said. After that, it's a matter of repetition.”
Richards added that he and other club members are happy to advise newcomers to the sport about what kind of equipment to buy if they decide to make archery a regular hobby.
To find out more about Lee County Archers, including contact information for those interested in getting an introductory lesson, visit www.leecountyarchers.com.
