By Becca Eldredge
Venice Institute for Performing Arts
The Venice Institute For Performing Arts is proud to present Florida Comedy Network’s Sandy-Toes Stand-Up Comedy at 7 p.m. Aug. 10.
Cool off from the Florida heat at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice, while being entertained by seven of Florida’s top stand-up comedians.
This beach-themed, PG-13 show returns to the VPAC after a sold-out performance in August 2017. Featuring Gid Pool, Kathy McSteen, Logan Light, Natasha Samreny, Spike Salzer, Tara Zimmerman and JJ Curry who each bring their own wit and style to the stage.
Pool, a winner of the Branson Comedy Festival, delights in sharing his opinionated, clean and hilarious comedy with audiences of all ages while McSteen uses her age to bring humor that all retirees can relate to. Light brings magic to his comedy act, both amusing and amazing audiences at the same time. Samreny trained with The Second City in Chicago and can often be found performing and teaching at Florida Studio Theatre while Salzer, based out of St. Petersburg, is a regular on the Florida comedy circuit. Zimmerman captivates audiences with tales of motherhood and married life and Curry brings his experiences from the Tampa bay Air Force and comedy club to the stage. This variety of comedy styles will keep you laughing all night long.
VPAC summer box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday or via MyVIPA.org.
