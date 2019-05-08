CoolToday Park hosted its first summer movie night with the baseball classic “Field of Dreams.”
The community was invited to watch the film on the park’s scoreboard, while enjoying concessions from the park.
CoolToday will host movie nights on the on the second and fourth Thursday of every month, with films being announced on the park’s Facebook page.
The showing attracted young and old to enjoy the park and its offerings.
One family enjoying the movie were the Davidsons from North Port, who liked the added family friendly activities.
“(We) love it because we’re Braves fans,” Whitney Davidson said.
Davidson added that the Tampa Bay Rays don’t do these kinds of activities, and felt that it was great that the Braves did it.
“It’s great that they welcome everyone,” Davidson said.
The park having options for the summer is what brought out the Osmonds of Venice. The family came out to enjoy the film with their kids.
“This is so exciting to have 10 minutes from home,” Lauren Osmond said.
She thought it was great that the park was offering more than just baseball games.
(It’s) great for families,” Osmond said.
The movie night also proved to be popular with friends enjoying an evening out. Beverly Walsh along with Fran and Larry Happe of Plantation thought it was great.
“(It’s) perfect, we love it and hope they keep doing it,” Larry said.
The group thought it was also great that it was something to do in the summer months.
Along with enjoying the movies, Larry and Fran plan to enjoy the Venice Symphony at the park on May 25.
“We just wanted to participate in what (is) happening,” Fran said.
The next movie in the park will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 9. Keep an eye on the park’s Facebook page for the film announcement as well as other activities at www.facebook.com/cooltodaypark.
