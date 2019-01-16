When we think of Corian most of us think of counter tops, back splashes, or bathroom sinks, but that is not the case for artist/sculptress Becki Babb. “I taught myself how to carve Corian in the 80’s when my brother’s friend asked if I could make an intricate floral carving out of Corian. I took on the challenge and have been creating sculptures, murals, tiles, and accessories ever since,” she explained. Babb, who comes from a family of what she calls “crafty people” grew up modeling clay objects or carving wood figures using all sorts of carving or rotary tools. Working with Corian opened up a whole new world for her, and she happily worked hours learning new procedures. Creating her first commissioned work, the intricate floral carving, was extremely labor intensive, but she gradually mastered the art of transforming pieces of broken Corian into translucent bowls or decorative relief carvings. The broken pieces themselves were sent courtesy of Corian who gave them to her free of charge with the stipulation that she include the company’s logo with each piece.
Babb, a Florida native, went on to own and operate a shop in Fort Myers for many years. Objects that moved soon became her specialty. “I enjoy creating kinetic sculptures that may be suspended on mono filament line. People can’t believe it when I ask them to hold a Corian dragonfly sculpture on one finger and let it balance on its nose. It’s fascinating to see large or small sculptures wiggle and move,” she adds. Babb has designed bathroom sink pedestals with acrylic soap dishes and leaf-like towel racks, intricately carved back splashes, and translucent bowls that allow light to pass through in various ways depending on the depth of the Corian. She is frequently commissioned to carve corporate gifts designed to reflect an employee’s interest. Past sculptures include horses, loons, flowers, favorite sports memorabilia, even motorcycles.
Since relocating to Venice Babb describes her life as a “rebirth”. She continues to design and sculpt commissioned pieces, but instead of selling from her own shop she sells her work at the Nokomis Art and Craft Market taking place monthly on the grounds of the Cottage Art Gallery. A few pieces are displayed for sale at the Gallery as well. Examples of her work, magazine articles, and customer comments can be found on her website. Each Corian piece she sells comes with a certificate of ownership that includes a whimsical description and the artist’s name.
Meet Becki Babb in person on Jan. 19 at the Nokomis Art and Craft Market located on the grounds of The Cottage Art Gallery, 106 Pocono Trail, Nokomis. On March 30 she’ll be selling her work at The Spring Fine Arts Festival taking place in Olde Englewood Village, Englewood. View her work at www.babbart.com, email her at CorianArtwork@gmail.com or call 941-426-3347.
