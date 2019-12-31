'Cosmic Convergence'

There are free pre-concert talks with Maestro Troy Quinn at 6:30 p.m. before evening concerts and 2:30 p.m. before the afternoon concert.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY The Venice Symphony

The Venice Symphony will present “Cosmic Convergence” at the Venice Performing Arts Center Jan. 10-11.

The concert features music from “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” Dvorak’s “New World Symphony” and Gustav Holst’s “Jupiter” from “The Planets.”

“If you are a fan of live music and spectacular visuals, this concert is for you,” said Music Director Troy Quinn. “We will be performing iconic themes from “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” along with classical favorites accompanied by live images from NASA, while you get up close and personal with the orchestra on our new big screen.”

Christine Kasten, executive director of The Venice Symphony, added, “Cosmic Convergence” has something for everyone. With our March and April concerts already sold-out, we think it’s a great opportunity for music lovers of all ages to join us at The Symphony.”

The Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra or musicians from The Venice Symphony will perform before each concert in the VPAC lobby. There are also free pre-concert talks with Maestro Quinn at 6:30 p.m. before evening concerts and 2:30 p.m. before the afternoon concert.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments