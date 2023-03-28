It’s the rarest of all vocal types.
A countertenor can achieve what other male vocalists find physically impossible: comfortably hitting two octaves above middle C, similar to a mezzo-soprano (think Beyoncé, Adele, Lady Gaga).
Freddie Mercury was a countertenor, able to soar easily through more than four octaves, from baritone to soprano.
So can premier countertenor Terry Barber, who sometimes hits even higher notes when performing Mercury’s songs.
As a boy soprano, Barber was told that the highest male range was tenor and that anything higher wasn’t a viable career choice.
“When my voice changed, I got more low notes,” he said. “But my high notes stayed where they were.”
It wasn’t until college that Barber appreciated what his future might hold.
He asked his voice teacher what octave he wanted for a particular Baroque piece.
“Well, the normal tenor octave, but let’s hear it,” his teacher said.
When Barber sang it an octave higher, the teacher told him, “This is something special. It’s a niche, and it could be a career for you.”
Now considered one of the world’s finest countertenors, Barber is a 14-time Grammy Award nominee. A former member of two-time Grammy Award-winning male a cappella chorus Chanticleer, he has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall and Moscow‘s Svetlanov Hall, to name just a few.
Gold Theatricals is proud to bring him to Punta Gorda’s Charlotte Performing Arts Center on April 8 for one stellar evening featuring hits by Broadway giant Andrew Lloyd Webber.
“My voice is in the mezzo-soprano range,” said Barber. “But in my Lloyd Webber concert, I’ll sing all the ranges, in songs written for voices from baritone and tenor all the way to soprano.”
Goosebumps, tears and standing ovations sweep through concert halls when he performs songs like “The Music of the Night” from “Phantom of the Opera,” the gut-wrenching “Gethsemane“ from ”Jesus Christ Superstar,” ”Memory” from “Cats,” “Love Changes Everything” from “Aspects of Love” and other hits from 10 of Lloyd Webber’s timeless musicals.
“I’m optimistic and happy in general, and love going around the world meeting people,” said Barber. “Yet when it comes to performing, I’m more drawn to tortured, sad and angry music. So, this program covers the whole range of emotions, from tortured to romantic.
“Lloyd Webber’s music makes for a great program because it’s so varied. Whether an audience loves classical, musical theater or rock, there’s something in the program for them.”
Accompanying Barber will be violinist Ian Wilkinson and local concert pianist Isaac James, theater manager of Gulf Theater at Punta Gorda’s Military Heritage Museum.
