Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Cloudy. Low 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.