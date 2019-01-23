The 12th Annual Venice Craft Festival will be taking place on Miami Avenue West, one of Venice’s most beautiful historic streets, this year.
Over 150 craft artisans will be offering thousands of amazing, affordable creations for sale during this judged event, and all proceeds will benefit the Florida Main Street Program of Downtown Venice.
According to organizers this juried outdoor craft festival will showcase original crafts handmade in America-folk art, pottery, fiber quilts, hair accessories, handbags, beaded utensils, note cards, painted wood, and stained glass items.
In addition to handmade art shoppers will discover a green market complete with exotic live plants, handmade soaps, savory dips, sauces, gourmet spices, and freshly popped kettle corn.
As an added bonus, festival artisans will remain onsite during the entire two-day festival so customers may meet and greet them in person.
Returning author of self-esteem books, games, and activities for children, Julie Woik, will be offering “Art with Heart,” the latest edition in her popular series “The Life & Times of Lilly the Lash.” Each edition teaches a different character building lesson about gaining confidence.
“I am passionate about making the world a better place, one reader at a time,” she said.
Peter Muffet of Venice Crafter of Trees by the Sea relocated from Rochester, New York to Venice where he became fascinated with sea shells, sand dollars, and starfish. Eventually he turned his hobby into a business and now sells ornaments, wreaths, and shell art on line and at craft shows all over the state.
Attendees at the Venice Craft Festival will want to visit Mara Boladis, who paints colorful ocean scenes on hand-sewed canvas hats, purses and accessories; Jeff Easter, who specializes in Florida photography; Kerry Cleaver, who creates head bands as hair accessories; Charlene Heilman, who uses cut glass, cold-fused methods to create ornamental masks and Venice artisan, Linda Tilson, who hand paints dresses, blouses and scarves as wearable art.
Annie Mohaupt and Justin Walker will be offering craft footwear, handbags and accessories from sustainable woods and U.S. made nylon and Artisan Rachelle Bujorian will be selling jeweled stainless steel serving pieces and glassware with crystal, wire, glass, marble and hand blown beads. All pieces are functional and dishwasher safe.
The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 26-27 at 220 Miami Ave., W.
Admission is free and open to the public. All downtown parking lots are open and easily accessible.
For more information go to their website: www.artfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.