You’d be surprised how many performers are preachers’ kids. In the family business or not, their faith shines through whenever they mesmerize a crowd.
Craig A. Meyer — star of “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute”— is one of those, the son of a Lutheran minister from southern California.
He’s performed on Broadway, done movies and TV, even voiced Disney characters’ singing voices (without credit) for “Aladdin” and “The Lion King.”
“Sometimes you don’t get credit,” Meyer said. “But you have the satisfaction of knowing you were the first to sing it.”
Highly successful as an actor in Los Angeles, he moved to Atlanta in 2006 to be near family and to pursue a job that ended up falling through.
“I feel I dodged a bullet there,” he admitted. “And it opened doors for me.”
Encouraged by good friend and Dolly Parton impersonator Melody Knighton, he began to work on an Elton John impression.
“I didn’t have a real grasp of the tribute industry at first. But Melody helped me buy costume pieces, do makeup and hair, and finish a photo shoot and demo that got the ball rolling.
“So, I basically created the Elton John show on a lark, as a crazy little side hustle, and it took off! Of all the things I’ve done in my life, this is the most successful. It bought me a house, and now I have a small army of people who work with me.”
Meyer brings lavish costuming by designer Lindsey Paris, piano bench acrobatics that get him as airborne as a young Elton, the four musicians and three singers of The Rocket Band, the entire Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra, and pacing learned from the best in musical theater.
“Remember When Rock Was Young” is a journey through chart-topping hits like “Benny and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “Candle in the Wind,” but also lesser-known pieces that die-hard fans will love to see live.
Meyer said, “Every song in the show has something in it that I love, but my favorite moment is when I do ‘Your Song,’ near the end. It’s a quiet moment between me and the audience, after all this energy, frivolity and fun.”
