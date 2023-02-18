Pine Island resident Robert Macomber gathers information from his world travels to craft novels rich with details and intrigue.
The author uses that material to highlight significant events in world history as part of his well-known “Honor” series.
Fans of his books and writers interested in his process will be able to meet him at the upcoming Charlotte County Book Fair. He will be the keynote speaker and discuss “Getting into Character: An Author’s Research Adventures Around the World.”
“Throughout history you will find characters that were far more than cardboard cutouts, but their mistakes, their frailties, and their fears all made them great human characters,” Macomber said in a phone interview.
“Characters are a mixture drawn from the treasure trove of personalities around us.”
In his Honor series, Macomber takes these historical “characters,” and introduces them as his protagonist, Peter Wake, might have encountered them.
It’s been 25 years since he came up with the concept for the first book and started researching and writing it. He said it has been a great voyage but he also has felt a tremendous responsibility to get the details correct and craft the stories accurately.
“The readers depend on you — thousands of people on three continents. So do publishers, marketing people, critics, and booksellers. And so do the people in the foreign cultures around the world that I meet and write about.”
Macomber said the process itself is daunting and addictive.
“The research is a historical investigation for the real people, places, and policies of the subject I’m writing about. The writing is continuation of my immersion into that world, and a constant challenge to make that world intriguing and enlightening to the modern reader.
“Each book takes about four years to complete the process — from concept to bookstore. Some have taken longer. Usually, I’ve worked concurrently on three book projects in various stages of the process, so self-discipline is very important. Good thing I love what I do!”
During his keynote presentation, he will share his own life experiences and remind aspiring writers that everyone’s imagination is different.
His best advice:
“Read, Read, Read! It also is helpful to join some sort of writers’ group that will help develop the process and the practice of learning how to be a creative writer.”
