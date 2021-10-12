Halloween Notte (Italian: Night), is a “Jekyll and Hyde” festival celebrating the joys of childhood imagination with the monsters that go bump in the night. This first-time event comes to the Charlotte County Fairgrounds for three weekends in October.
By day, families will enjoy a blissful pumpkin patch, competition games of old like 3-legged races, egg-head races, costume contest, pumpkin carving, pony rides, bounce houses and more. Carnival rides and food and merchandise vendors will fill the air with laughter and surprise finds along with tricks and treats for all.
When the sun goes down, live music swells and entertaining creepy crawlies come out. Dare to be scared in the Circus-sylum Haunted Tent, play zombie paintball, get a psychic reading from beyond or test your axe throwing skills … but keep your neck on a swivel … one never knows what may be lingering above.
Entertainment includes: Comedy Plate Spinning, Diabolo Juggling, Hula Hoops, Aerial Lyra, Aerial Webb, magic show, transformers, hypnotist, Cow Town USA Petting Zoo and Gruppo Folklorico Dance Group.
Admission tickets are available at www.holloweennotte.com. Advance tickets purchased online are $5 for ages 3 and older. Tickets at the gate are $8 for ages 3 and older. Some premium activities incur a minimal fee.
Halloween Notte recommends the wearing of masks and social distancing while enjoying the event.
