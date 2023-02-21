Have you ever envied the couple in the movie that gets to spend the night in a haunted mansion?
No? Well, maybe that’s what sets us apart.
Recently, my partner and I converted our home in the Westchase area of Tampa into something truly unique. It’s a home that celebrates the paranormal and thrives around discussions of the afterlife and the unexplained. That place is Phantom History House.
This “upscale bed and breakfast experience” offers a getaway that is unlike any other we know. Guests can join us in our library to share their favorite ghost story or pull up a chair during breakfast to chat about their exploration of Tampa Bay.
At night, guests retire upstairs to one of our four themed bedrooms (Ouija, Cemetery, Portrait and Castle), each with its own full bathroom and unique environment that is certainly suitable for Resting in Peace.
But why, exactly, did we create such a space? We’re not occultists and neither of us are psychic. I am, however, extremely interested in history and passionately intrigued by the paranormal, especially stories of hauntings.
When I was a writer with the Sun way back in the early 2000s, one of my first assignments was to write for a series we called “The Business of Dying.” That series, which focused on the funeral industry, both fascinated and terrified me. It impacted my dreams and boosted my interest in the paranormal.
Since my days at the Sun, I’ve worked as a journalist and editor at other publications. But it was my experience as a ghost tour guide in Tampa where I discovered my passion for sharing ghost stories. That inspired me to launch my podcast, Phantom History, in 2018.
The narrative podcast considers the history behind hauntings and puts the past and the paranormal on a collision course. That collision brought about the bed and breakfast, which secured its license in late December and welcomed its first guest on New Year’s Eve 2022.
It’s a whole new chapter in my life, and one I hope will bring interesting and friendly people to my home with similar interests.
Afterall, who doesn’t love a good scare?
Learn more about this unique bed & breakfast experience and book your stay at www.phantomhistoryhouse.com.
