The Venice Institute For Performing Arts is proud to present Cruising Steady: The Music and Friendship of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson at 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
Staring broadway performers Felicia Boswell and Jesse Nager, Cruising Steady explores the friendship and music careers of Smokey Robinson and Aretha Franklin, as told to Ms. Covington and Mr. Nager who both spent time with these musical icons. The show features hits such as “Respect,” “I Second The Emotion,” “Chain of Fool,” “Ooh Baby Baby,” “Natural Woman,” “My Girl” and many more. Cruising Steady is an evening of fun, nostalgia and some of the best music ever written.
Nager performed in the original cast of Motown The Musical on Broadway in 2013 and returned for a second engagement as Smokey Robinson in 2016. Jesse has also been featured in various Broadway and touring performances such as Mary Poppins, Good Vibarations, and Mama Mia. He is also a member of Broadway Inspirational Voices and the founder and Artistic Director of The Broadway Boys, who will be performing at the Venice Performing Arts Center in January.
Boswell was nominated for an Emmy for her performance on NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live.” A two-time Helen Hayes Award-winner, Boswell has played lead parts in Broadway’s “Memphis,” “Shuffle Along” and more. Most notably, Felicia played Diana Rossin in “Motown” on Broadway, as well as leads in the tours of “Aida” and “Dreamgirls.” Her voice is a sensation and her stories are thrilling.
