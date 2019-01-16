I’ve always felt that I may have been born 10 or 20 years too early.
Though I was alive for most of the 1960s, I was too young at that time to fully appreciate the music from that era that I love, and I was certainly too young to drive the 50s and 60s cars that have always been my favorites when they were brand new.
But that doesn’t mean I can’t now, so needless to say, whenever I get the opportunity to see some of these beauties up close, I jump at the chance.
PJs Auto World in Clearwater has been around since 1979 and is one of the original designated Collector Car Dealerships in the country. They have several showrooms in the Clearwater area, but two of them contain more than 150 different Classic Cars, Muscle Cars, Street Rods, Sports Cars, Classic Pickup Trucks and Resto-Mods, from the 1920s and newer.
Though there are other places you can go to see these types of cars, most times, the vehicles you see are for display only. The difference at PJ’s is that while the showroom has the appearance of a museum, most of these pieces of art are for sale.
Of PJ’s two Classic and Exotic car showrooms, the original one on Cleveland Street is the largest, with more than 100 vehicles. As I always do when I first walk into a place like this, I stood just inside the doorway for a few minutes, taking in the beautiful panorama of Camaros, Chevelles, Mustangs, Corvettes, GTOs, Road Runners and Olds 442s laid out before me.
Immediately, given my lifelong love affair with the University of North Carolina, a light blue ’67 Mustang convertible jumped out at me. After sending my husband a picture of my future birthday present, which I will note only had 22,000 original miles on it, I was approached by a couple of sales consultants, Joey and Bill.
Joey was on his way out, but Bill walked around with me for a few minutes, and it’s not because he knew I was writing a column about PJ’s. Everyone who works there is a fan of these classic cars, just like I am. They talk about the vehicles as if they had the personalities of humans and they can’t wait to tell you stories about them.
Bill even talked to me quite a bit about his feeling that when the planets align and the right person buys one of these vehicles, not only do the driver and his or her car bond, but the driver and the vehicle become synonymous with one another.
“For instance,” he told me, “If you were to drive that blue Mustang you would be identified with that car, and the two of you would be one.”
If any of you know my husband, make sure to tell him that I’m ok with that.
Debbie Flessner writes the Live Like a Tourist column for the Sun newspapers. You may contact her at dj@flessner.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.