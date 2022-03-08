Venice's Centennial Park anchors one of those walkable districts cities like to develop. Lined with shops, galleries, restaurants and watering holes, they are designed to draw residents and tourists alike to come take leisurely strolls and do some people watching while they consider which doors to enter.
It's the kind of casual good time everyone enjoys now and then, but it can also unexpected, unwanted conflict when someone asks the inevitable question:
“You want to get something to eat?”
If you're the sort of person for whom the answer is almost always yes, the real question is where to go. Do we want a full meal or a small bite? Feel like Italian? French? Maybe we should just skip to dessert.
How about some of everything, along with a big helping of local flavor?
That was the idea in the nutshell when Susan Robinson started Key Culinary Tours about five years ago with a small walking tour in Sarasota's St. Armand's Circle. The concept caught on quickly, and Robinson took customers' advice and created a similar tour for downtown Sarasota. That quickly became two tours, at lunch and at dinner. Then, Robinson said, some folks on Anna Maria Island encouraged her to set up a tour there, too.
Always open to new ideas, Robinson started the Historic Venice Culinary Tour about three years ago. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, guests are led on a culinary journey around Centennial Park, with six stops along the way – four restaurants and two specialty shops.
The tour is led by Rocky DeLuca. He looks like his name, and his Brooklyn accent completes the impression. Tour groups gather at the park's information booth, where DeLuca introduces himself and explains the tour, acclimating his guests to his easygoing delivery and sneaky dry wit.
He also quickly establishes his expertise on Venice's history and food. By the time he's led the group across the park toward their first stop, he is deep into the history of the area they are walking through.
“He talks about how Venice was laid out,” Robinson said. “He talks about some of the early founding members of Venice and he points out interesting architecture along the way. Rocky will stop and point out a monument or a historic building or just stop and talk about some of the early history and settling of Venice.”
In just a few minutes, the group is at its first stop, Cote France.
The tour takes place in mid-afternoon in order to fall in between the lunch and dinner rushes. That way, the owners at each stop can have tables set up for the tour groups, which number from four to 10.
The guests enter, are seated, and within minutes they are served sample portions of some of the restaurant's cuisine.
“We just sit down and the plates get dropped in front of us,” Robinson said. Meanwhile the owner or someone from the restaurant will come over, greet the guests and talk about the food and maybe the history of the restaurant.
“And that is a big hit with our guests,” Robinson said.
They spend about 25 minutes at each stop, Robinson said, which gives everyone plenty of time to enjoy their food.
“At no one place are you getting a full meal,” Robinson said. The way to think about it is having a meal in courses, and they don't want people so full they can't walk to the next course.
Robinson has designed all her culinary tours to have about a mile of total walking at most. With six long stops along the way, it always feels like a tour rather than a hike.
After Cote France, the tour moves on to the Venice Olive Oil Company, where guests hear a presentation about olive oil and learn about things like the difference between first pressings and second pressings, and what makes virgin olive oil virginal.
From there the tour moves on to Made in Italy, followed by Mother's Cupboard Spice Shoppe for a spot of tea. After that, it's on to Pilar's Empanadas Argentinas, before dessert at Venice Creamery.
The Historic Venice Food Tour costs $79.95 per person. Reservations are required.
During the most restrictive days of the pandemic, Robinson said, when the food tours were pretty much out of the question, there was still a big demand for tours. That worked out for her company, because it necessitated some creative thinking.
Robinson created Sarasota Suncoast Tours to encompass several other tours that didn't fit under the Key Culinary Tours banner. The company offers Ghosts and Gruesome tours in Sarasota and Anna Maria Island, and will have one soon in Venice.
The Sharks Teeth and More Family Tour in Venice is new tour geared toward youngsters. And DeLuca said he is just about ready to introduce a Happy Hour Wine Walk in the Centennial Park area.
