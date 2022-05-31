The curtain rises on The Sarasota Ballet’s 2022-2023 Season with a triple bill of World Premieres, all choreographed by dancers of The Sarasota Ballet.
Of particular note are six world premieres featured in the season, which include the much-anticipated “The Spider’s Feast” by Sir David Bintley and a new ballet by Jessica Lang — which will premiere as a part of The Sarasota Ballet’s August residency at the Joyce Theater in New York.
Another season highlight comes in the form of the full-length company premiere of Johan Kobborg’s production of August Bournonville’s “La Sylphide.”
One of the oldest surviving ballets and one of Bournonville’s most celebrated works, it provides a poignant contrast to the season’s world premieres.
The season concludes with a program dedicated to the father of American ballet, George Balanchine, paying tribute to the great choreographer in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of his passing.
“New works are a major element of the season, not just from the standpoint of the number of world premieres, but also in the number of new ballets being introduced into our repertoire,” Webb said. “Almost two-thirds of the ballets will never have been performed by The Sarasota Ballet before, which is particularly exciting for both our dancers and audiences!
“Within these premieres you have the perfect counterbalance of exciting world premieres with breathtaking works from ballet history. While one program features up and coming choreographers making new strides, the next sees extraordinary ballets like Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s ‘Danses Concertantes’ impact audiences and dancers anew.”
In addition to the choreography on stage, The Sarasota Ballet continues its dedication to live music with the return of full orchestral accompaniment to four of its seven programs.
For programs two, three, six and seven, The Sarasota Ballet will be accompanied by the Sarasota Orchestra performing works by Franz Liszt, Albert Roussel, Herman Severin Løvenskiold and Giacomo Meyerbeer to name but a few.
“Live music has such a profound impact on how a dancer performs,” said Joseph Volpe, executive director of The Sarasota Ballet. “It changes how they express the choreography and deepens their connection to the ballet, and that of course has a dramatic effect on our audience.
“It’s why we’ve created our live music subscription this season so that orchestral lovers won’t miss out on a single note.”
Performance Schedule
Program 1. Oct. 21-23. FSU Center for the Performing Arts
World premiere with choreography by Ricardo Graziano and music to be announced
World premiere with Choreography by Asia Bui and music to be announced
World premiere with choreography by Richard House and music to be announced
Program 2. Nov. 18-19. Sarasota Opera House
“Danses Concertantes” with choreography by Sir Kenneth MacMillan and music by Igor Stravinsky
"Dante Sonata" with choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton and music by Franz Liszt
“Rhapsody” with choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton and music by Sergei Rachmaninov
Program 3. Dec. 16-17. Sarasota Opera House
“Les Patineurs” with choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton and music by Giacomo Meyerbeer
“The Spider’s Feast” with choreography by Sir David Bintley and music by Albert Roussel
Program 4. Jan. 27-30. FSU Center for the Performing Arts
World premiere with choreography by Arcadian Broad and music to be announced
New Jessica Lang Ballet with choreography by Jessica Lang and music to be announced
“Façade” choreographed by Sir Frederick Ashton with music by Sir William Walton
Program 5. Feb. 24-27. FSU Center for the Performing Arts
The Sarasota Ballet presents Dance Theatre of Harlem
Program 6. March 24-25. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
“La Sylphide” with choreography by Johan Kobborg after August Bournonville and music by Herman Severin Løvenskiold
Program 7. April 28-29. Sarasota Opera House
“Divertimento No. 15” with choreography by George Balanchine and music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
“The Four Temperaments” with choreography by George Balanchine and music by Paul Hindemith
“Western Symphony” with choreography by George Balanchine and music, “American folk tunes arranged by Hershy Kay”
