There’s something about waking up in beautiful Southwest Florida on a Saturday morning that just makes me want to jump out of bed and get outside. And if I can find a way to incorporate a little of my weekend workout into that activity, all the better.
I couldn’t have picked a better day to take advantage of the wonderful Free Bicycle Loaner Program run by a collaborative effort between the City of Punta Gorda and TEAM Punta Gorda, a volunteer-driven organization with the mission of making greater Punta Gorda a better place to live, work, and play. The sun was shining brightly, and the temperature was in the low 70s, just perfect.
Realizing that most times, “free” doesn’t actually mean there’s no charge, I was a little skeptical about just how easy it would be to borrow one of those bicycles, and how beaten up the bikes must be to be utilized in that type of program. As it turned out, both of those worries were needless.
It’s incredibly simple to borrow and enjoy one of the program’s bicycles—and it is, indeed, completely free. I took the husband with me, mostly because I had been telling him how beautiful downtown Punta Gorda was, and he wanted to see for himself.
There are six locations where you can find the bicycles: The Fishermen’s Village Marina, the Wellness Center at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, the Wyvern Hotel, Laishley Park Municipal Marina, Four Points by Sheraton and the Isles Yacht Club & Marina. We chose to begin at Fishermen’s Village, and our bicycles were both comfortable and in perfect repair.
All you need to do to rent a bicycle is to present an ID for the attendant to copy and a credit card. After you sign a release form, you grab a helmet, a lock and key (in case you need to stop along the way for food and/or libations) and a map, and you’re on your way. There are several different directions you can take, but we chose to ride right along the Harborwalk, which is an incredibly beautiful, and easily navigable, route.
Since it was a Saturday morning, we were also treated to the sight of people of all ages playing Pickleball, attending a craft fair, having celebratory get-togethers and more. It was like everyone in the entire town had the same idea as we did — to get outside and just play.
One of my favorite things we experienced was the result of fortuitous timing on our part. As we were passing underneath the Tamiami Trail on Harborwalk, we stopped to admire the lovely mural that’s in the works there. Sponsored by the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, it’s called “Tails from the Harbor,” and features the work of noted Suncoast artist Skip Dydra.
While I was taking photos of the painting, I noticed that Dydra was bringing in some materials to get started on his work for the day, finishing up a part of the mural. Because it’s just what I do, I started up a conversation with him about his other murals around town, which include “Our First Firehouse” and “Ladies Remembered.”
So, I was able to not only show my husband Punta Gorda’s stunning waterfront, but he also had the chance to meet a celebrity. As a result, he added about a half hour to our bicycle ride checking out the incredible historic (and historic lookalike) homes for sale along the Charlotte Harbor. If anyone selling one of those is ready to make a deal, I have just the buyer for you.
Debbie Flessner writes the Live Like a Tourist column for the Sun newspapers. You may contact her at dj@flessner.net.
