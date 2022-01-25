After a year and a half break from touring, Dailey & Vincent were more than ready to get back on the road last summer. The Americana duo that is famous for their country, bluegrass and gospel music will perform on Jan. 30 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. The well-known duo, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent will be joined by their 9-piece band to put on an unforgettable night.
This spring marks the five year anniversary since Dailey & Vincent were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Their involvement to this day is still active with four to six performances each month at the famous Nashville venue. “We keep pretty busy at the Grand Ole Opry with our live performances and weekly television show,” Jamie Dailey said. New episodes are aired Tuesday evenings with guest stars such as Jake Hoot, The Oak Ridge Boys and Vince Gill.
The duo has also been working on a country album with producer Paul Worley that will have eight new songs featured on it and a multitude of guest features on songs.
“We’re super excited to play some of these new songs live at these upcoming shows, tracks such as “Those Memories” are already seeming to be fan favorites” Dailey said, “With a nine-piece band we truly can offer a little bit of everything in our performances … we switch between bluegrass, gospel and country songs so everyone gets to hear their favorite songs.”
Fans of Dailey & Vincent are excited to see the duo back on the road and the band is just ecstatic to people able to bring joy into peoples lives with their music.
