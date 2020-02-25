Damon Wayans will perform at Visani May 21-24. Wayans is most fondly remembered for his three seasons as writer and co-star on the Emmy Award-winning series “In Living Color.” There he created sketch characters like Homey the Clown and Handiman. His writing for the series earned him two personal Emmy nominations.Wayans created executive produced and starred in the hilariously comedic sketch show “The Underground.” Additional television credits include the half-hour Fox sitcom “Damon” in which he starred and executive produced and the hour-long drama “413 Hope Street” which was nominated for a People’s Choice Award.

Visani is at 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.