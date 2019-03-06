Charlotte Arts Dancing with the Charlotte Stars will be held at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda.
Dancing with the Charlotte Stars has been the signature fundraising event for the Arts & Humanities Council of Charlotte County (Charlotte Arts) since 2009. Nearly 45 local celebrities have helped raise nearly $300,000, the proceeds of which support Charlotte Arts programs, including grants to support arts and humanities in classrooms.
The 2019 celebrity dancers are: Eric Loche; Bob Massey, Florida Weekly; Anthony Sands, Coffee Crew; Elizabeth Wenzel, Peace River Distributing; Brandy Hershberger, Fawcett Memorial Hospital (HCA Healthcare) and Pam Monnier, Grandcare Plus.
Enjoy a high-energy night of dance by celebrity dancers at this Vegas-style evening show featuring cocktails, appetizers, and desserts. Support Charlotte Arts by supporting Dancing with the Charlotte Stars. You can sponsor, advertise, purchase event tickets and “vote” (donate) for your favorite celebrity dancer.
Every dollar is a vote for your favorite dancer. Please vote (donate) in support of your favorite dancer at Crowdrise. Links are posted on the Charlotte Arts website. For more information, visit Dancing@CharlotteArts.org or www.facebook.com/dancingwiththecharlottestars.
Charlotte Arts mission is to encourage, strengthen, promote and foster cultural and artistic opportunities for all residents and visitors in Charlotte County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.