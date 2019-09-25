Florida Studio Theatre announces “Dangerous Ladies Shindig” as its annual fundraiser, set for Feb. 24, as part of the theatre’s Suffragist Project.
The evening will kick off with a cocktail reception, then guests will gather in FST’s Gompertz Theatre for a special performance.
The Spelman Award will be presented that evening. Named in honor of Florida Studio Theatre’s founding Artistic Director, Jon Spelman, the Spelman Award is presented to an individual or a corporate sponsor who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership by providing FST with spiritual, financial, and/or in-kind support.
The evening will conclude with a plated dinner. More information will be released closer to the event.
If you are interested in sponsoring or attending the event, contact Melody Mora-Shihadeh, Director of Individual Giving, at 941-366-9017, ext. 326.
Known as Sarasota’s Contemporary Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre was founded in 1973 by Artist Jon Spelman. Starting out as a small touring company, FST traveled to places such as migrant camps and prisons. The company then acquired the former Woman’s Club building, becoming the first permanent venue. Shortly after Richard Hopkins arrived, the building was purchased and renamed The Keating Theatre.
In the years that followed, Florida Studio Theatre established itself as a major force in American Theatre, presenting contemporary theatre in its five theatre venues: the Keating Theatre, the Gompertz Theatre, the Parisian style Goldstein Cabaret and John C. Court Cabaret and Bowne’s Lab Theatre.
Florida Studio Theatre is at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
