The Daniel Bennett Group will play their Florida CD release at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St, Punta Gorda, at 6 p.m. on March 27. The concert is sponsored by Friends of the Punta Gorda Library.
New York saxophonist Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. Bennett can be heard throughout the world performing his award-winning compositions on saxophone, flute, clarinet and oboe.
The group is celebrating the release of their newest album, “We Are the Orchestra” (Manhattan Daylight Media). Bennett will be joined by renowned guitarist Nat Janoff and master percussionist Koko Bermejo on drums.
The music is a provocative mix of jazz, avant-pop and American folk music. The band recently played album release concerts at the Blue Note in New York City. The Boston Globe describes Bennett’s music as “a mix of jazz, folk and minimalism.” The trio was recently voted “Best New Jazz Group” in New York City Hot House Magazine. The Daniel Bennett Group has been featured in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, NPR, Indianapolis Public Radio, San Francisco Examiner, Miami Herald, St. Louis Public Radio and the Village Voice. The Village Voice raves, “saxophonist Daniel Bennett makes hay with an airy approach that’s buoyant enough to conjure notions of East African guitar riffs and Steve Reich’s pastoral repetition.” Time Out New York describes the music as, “hypnotic.”
In addition to leading his own band, Bennett performs in Broadway and Off-Broadway theater productions in New York City.
Bennett recently composed the musical score for stage adaptations of ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘Brave Smiles’ at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Manhattan.
Bennett currently plays woodwinds in “Blank! The Musical,” the first fully improvised Off-Broadway musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times calls the show, “Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!” Bennett’s theatrical works have strongly influenced his eclectic sound and musical storytelling abilities as a bandleader. The Daniel Bennett Group performs every month at Tomi Jazz in midtown Manhattan. New Yorker Magazine calls Tomi Jazz, “a favorite out-of-the-way Japanese jazz club.” Bennett is an official endorsing artist for Morgan Mouthpieces.
The concert is free and open to the public.
