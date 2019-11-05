Composer, performer and arts activist Daniel Bernard Roumain will headline the organization’s annual fundraiser, the Artful Lobster.
“Daniel was here in 2006 as one of our earliest artists in residence,” said Bruce Rodgers, executive director of the Hermitage Artist Retreat. “He’s now a celebrated performer and composer; we’re thrilled and honored to invite him back to share his enormous talents with our community.”
Now in its 11th year, the Artful Lobster raises valuable funds for the Hermitage’s nationally renowned artists’ residency program. The event takes place on the Hermitage’s environmentally pristine, beachfront campus Nov. 9.
Guests enjoy a sumptuous lobster feast by Michael’s On East, a silent and live auction with Brent Greeno, and performances by Hermitage artists. This year, organizers have arranged for a free, round-trip, air-conditioned trolley to bring guests from Sarasota to and from the event. The event’s co-chairs are Susan Brainerd and Susan McLeod.
“Every year, guests come here to enjoy a truly inspired lobster feast and fun, relaxed camaraderie in a beautiful setting,” says Susan Brainerd, co-chair. “And, this year, the party starts on the trolley trip, during which guests can enjoy conversation and cold beverages in air-conditioned comfort,” says Susan McLeod, co-chair. She adds that auction items include a coveted Leslie Lerner painting, a Lake Como getaway vacation, a weekend at the Whitney Cottage at the Hermitage, and more.
Known for his signature violin sounds infused with myriad electronic, urban, and African-American music influences, Daniel Bernard Roumain (also known as “DBR”) takes his genre-bending music beyond the proscenium. A prolific composer, performer, educator and social entrepreneur, DBR is “about as omnivorous as a contemporary artist gets” (New York Times) and has worked with artists from Philip Glass to Bill T. Jones to Lady Gaga. He is a composer of chamber, orchestral and operatic works; has won an Emmy for Outstanding Musical Composition for his collaborations with ESPN; featured as keynote performer at technology conferences and created large scale, site-specific musical events for public spaces. DBR earned his doctorate in music composition from the University of Michigan and is currently institute professor and professor of practice at Arizona State University.
