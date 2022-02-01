DaNiesha Carr is Billie Holiday in 'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill'

"Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" captures a period of time during what is imagined to be one of the Billie Holiday's final performances before her death in 1959.
Accompanied by a live jazz trio, DaNiesha Carr captures Holiday's singing voice and personality, while singing and telling stories about her unique life experiences. The 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre has been designed to look like a run-down bar in Philadelphia where Carr transports the audience to a time and place in the past.
The play is directed by Kristofer Geddie and includes contributions from music director William Coleman as Holiday's pianist Jimmy Powers, Joel Broome on drums, Connor Carden on stand-up bass and a brief appearance by Holiday's dog Pepi, played by three different dogs that rotate the responsibility.
Geddie says, "Some productions of this show are very pretty. They seem to want to sugar coat Billie's life. There's no need to do that. Billie Holiday had a tragic life but Billie Holiday was not tragic. The show covers some serious topics, but there's also a lot of humor in it because Billie was a humorous woman. She sang through the pain. I hope our production transports audiences to Emerson’s with a glimpse into one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time not only through the art of her song, but through the heart of her storytelling," according to a news release.
Carr, as Holiday, tells stories about childhood, the racial discrimination she faced as a black artist, her ex-husband, encounters with the police, and more. Carr says, "We want to show that Billie was a person who got up every day and tried to find happiness. I did a lot of research. I know Billie faced trials and tribulations, but she didn't dwell on the pain. She was a funny lady, so I have been able to have a lot of fun playing her," according to a news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.