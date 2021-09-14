Dark Arts At Hogwarts Castle makes ominous return to Universal Orlando Resort

These breathtaking experiences use state-of-the-art technology, like projection mapping, special effects and lighting, to bring iconic moments and unspeakable creatures from the Harry Potter films to life.
The darker side of the Wizarding World will once again return to Universal Orlando Resort this fall in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Hogsmeade. These breathtaking experiences use state-of-the-art technology, like projection mapping, special effects and lighting, to bring iconic moments and unspeakable creatures from the Harry Potter films to life.
As darkness falls in Hogsmeade, the all-consuming Dark Arts will be unleashed as ominous green light and fog floods the village. Death Eaters — devoted followers of Lord Voldemort — will appear and lurk amongst guests with complete disregard of wizarding laws.
Soon after, guests will witness sinister creatures and villains — such as Dementors, Aragog, Mountain Trolls, Thestrals and more — cloak Hogwarts castle in an awe-inspiring display of light, music and special effects. Guests will be asked to summon their inner strength and bravely face the visage of the powerful Dark wizard, Lord Voldemort. Then, find a moment of hope hidden in the darkness as the Patronus spell — one of the most famous, difficult and powerful defense of the Dark Arts charms in the Wizarding World — is cast.
“Darks Arts at Hogwarts Castle” will run nightly with showtimes from dusk until park close beginning Sept. 18 in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. For more information, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.