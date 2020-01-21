In his song “Warrior Inside,” Dave Bray sings, “When I was a young man; I put up my right hand; And swore to defend this land; With all that I had.”
He did that as a Navy corpsman serving with the Marines in the 1990s. He is still putting his country first as a patriotic singer/songwriter who has dedicated his performances to supporting U.S. veterans, active-duty military, fire, police and first responders. According to his website, Bray considers his music a continuation of his service.
“I believe I’ve been called to help plant the seeds of patriotism so that the trees of liberty will continue to grow in the next generation,” he said.
Bray will bring his powerful voice to the stage at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum on Jan. 25. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with Nate Winkler, a Marine Corps veteran and local guitarist representing the Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts.
“Dave’s music is so compelling and his voice is so powerful,” said Isaac James, the Gulf Theater’s manager. “He is certainly at the forefront of creative people who are dedicating their talent to honoring those who serve this country in one form or another.
“And Nate? He’s a local treasure. The Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts has been a huge boon for veterans in the Charlotte County area, and he has brought a fresh approach to area stages.”
Winkler and fellow veteran Mike Bernicchi founded Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts in 2018 as a nonprofit with a mission to help connect veterans to materials, instruments and instruction to explore their own artistic and musical interests at little or no cost to the veteran. VITA is partner of the Military Heritage Museum.
Bray, 44, a York, Pennsylvania resident, has a new album out called “Music on a Mission,” which features his breakout single, “Last Call,” a touching tribute to fallen police and their families, according to Bray’s website. “Last Call” has brought peace to families, comfort to survivors and strength to those still holding that thin blue line.
“The thing is, I feel like my music expands across all generations,” Bray said. “If people just stop and listen, they’ll hear something about themselves in my music. So, whether you’re a patriot or not doesn’t matter. If you listen to the heartfelt lyrics, you’ll get the idea. If you listen closely and let your heart listen, it will open up for you. That’s power of music.”
