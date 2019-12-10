The Hermitage’s free December programs include “Poem, Play and Novel: Three Readings,” with poet Greg Wrenn, playwright Sharyn Rothstein and novelist Sugi Ganeshananthan, at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13, on the beach at the Hermitage. Wrenn, a lifelong scuba diver, will give a reading from his eco memoir centered around the ocean. Rothstein, a playwright and television writer, will read from one of her many works. Ganeshananthan will read from her novel in progress, Movement, which tracks a medic- turned-doctor during and after the Sri Lankan civil war. Audience members are welcome to bring blankets and chairs. In case of rain, the event will be moved inside.
Violinist and freestyle composition artist Mazz Swift will perform an informal concert at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in the Palm House at the Hermitage. She’ll play works in progress, songs of resistance, spirituals, modern day protest music, and share her thoughts on the Ghanaian concept of “Sankofa,” or looking back to learn how to move forward. This will be followed by an opt-in group exploration of conduction (conducted improvisation). No musical, improvisational, or conduction experience is necessary for participation. Musicians are welcome to bring their instruments.
“Let’s Talk Opera,” part of the Fridays @ Five series, at 5 p.m. Dec. 27 in the Palm House. Engage in conversation with contemporary opera creators Laura Kaminsky, composer, and Kimberly Reed, librettist and filmmaker. They wrote the opera, “As One” with Hermitage Fellow Mark Campbell. “As One” is the most-produced modern opera in America. Video opera scenes will bookend the discussion.
Executive director Bruce Rodgers explains that these cultural gatherings exist to give the community the rare opportunity to interact with celebrated authors, poets, artists, composers and performers from around the world. “Artists who are invited to be at the Hermitage are asked to give free programs for the community during their stay with us.” He adds that, in addition to programs at the Hermitage, many artists also participate in free outreach programs at area schools, colleges and in collaboration with regional cultural organizations.
Registration is required. All programs are subject to change. Please check the Hermitage website or Facebook page for updated program status.
