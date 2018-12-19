Florida Studio Theatre’s 2018-19 Children’s Theatre Series continues with "Deck the Halls!:Home for the Holidays," a musical celebration of everything that makes the holidays in Sarasota special. Families can escape the craziness of the holidays and go on a musical adventure with six magical elves who want to celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah in true Floridian manner.
'Tis the season to deck the palms and join in the fun at this interactive family show. Six elves, who normally celebrate the holidays at the North Pole, venture down to Sarasota to learn how they are celebrated on the Suncoast. They learn about Floridian traditions, like swimming in the sea, making sand snowmen, Sarasota’s annual holiday parade, and more. With all new songs and sketches, FST’s latest edition of Deck the Halls gets audiences ready to celebrate the holidays … Florida style.
“This year we have songs and sketches that will be fun for all ages,” explained Sarah Durham, one of the co-writers of Deck the Halls. “We have some traditional holiday songs and some you may have never heard before. Deck the Halls will be exciting for children and will bring back holiday memories for the adults.”
To Caroline Kaiser, director of Deck the Halls, the holidays are all about family and home. “It’s my hope that Florida Studio Theatre is a place where families feel at home, and can come and celebrate together,” shared Kaiser. “I think at FST we really embody that holiday spirit, with a place to laugh, sing, and eat.” Now in its third year, FST’s annual production of Deck the Halls has become an important part of many Sarasota families’ holiday celebrations. “We know that it has become an annual tradition for many of our families and we feel so privileged to be a part of their holiday memories each year,” concluded Kaiser.
Cast in this show are FST Acting Apprentices Nora McAuliffe, Jamie Molina, Drew Norris, Liam Tanner and Anna Weatherwax.
"Deck the Halls" runs in Bowne’s Lab Theatre on Saturdays and select Sundays through Dec. 29. The holiday celebration is the second show of a four-play subscription series. Single tickets are $10 and are available at floridastudiotheatre.org or through FST’s Box Office at 941-366-9000.
Florida Studio Theatre is located at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.