Florida Studio Theatre is excited to bring children and their families the magic of the holiday season once more with the latest iteration of "Deck the Halls." This interactive family-friendly, music-filled show celebrates everything that makes the holidays in Sarasota special and has become a holiday tradition for many families here on the Suncoast.
This year’s production marks the return of the beloved Children’s Series show after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This season, the festivities return with all-new sketches, all-new songs, and all-new memories ready for the making. Created by Sarah Durham and Caroline Saldivar, Deck the Halls runs Nov 27-Dec. 24 in FST’s Bowne’s Lab.
"Deck the Halls" features four elves who have traveled to FST all the way from the North Pole to celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah, Florida style. With all-new songs, family-friendly scenes and a dash of audience interaction, these elves will remind audiences of the mirth and comfort of the holiday season.
“This year, 'Deck the Halls' highlights the best parts of the holiday rolled up in one: joy, togetherness, music, tradition, peace and love,” said Sarah Durham, one of the co-writers of the show. “There’s humor and music and sweet reminders of what we’ve missed the past year or two. This show gives families a moment to stop, relax and enjoy each other’s company, which can be difficult to do during such a hectic time.”
Cast in this show are Regina Famatigan, Gracie Gilbert, Jackson Janowicz, Blair Lamb and Sammy Pontello, all members of FST’s Acting Apprentice company.
The health and safety of FST’s patrons, staff, volunteers, and artists are of the greatest importance to FST. Therefore, FST will be following all CDC guidelines. Children’s Theatre performances will be socially distanced, and masks are required for attendees ages 6 and older. For patrons age 12 and older, proof of a recent negative COVID test and valid photo ID are required for entry. If preferred, patrons may volunteer proof of vaccination as an alternative to testing. The most up-to-date list of safety measures can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
