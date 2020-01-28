The Venice Institute for Performing Arts presents Dick Hyman’s “Movie Music,” featuring Ken Peplowski and Clairdee.
This dynamic trio of internationally acclaimed performers returns to the VPAC stage after “Playing the Posters” last February.
This season’s performance features music from the many movies for which Hyman serves as music director and composer. His long-standing relationship with Woody Allen led to scores for such films as “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “Zelig,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” “The Purple Rose of Cairo” and Stardust memories, as well as other films such as “Moonstruck,” often with Peplowski in the reed section.
Peplowski has since become an internationally known clarinet soloist. Clairdee, a San Francisco based jazz singer, has personalized the vocal repertoire of the Hollywood songbook and often presents these classics in her own vibrant manner.
Hyman, a long-time resident of Venice, has had a star-studded career since the early 1950s, and has functioned as a pianist, organist, arranger, music director and composer.
His versatility in all of these areas has resulted in a long career involving film scores, orchestral compositions, concert appearances, and well over 100 albums recorded under his own name.
Hyman won an Emmy Award for his original score for “Sunshine on the Way,” a daytime drama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.