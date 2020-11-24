'Ding’ artist in residence program to feature Rachel Pierce

The J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island began its artist in residence program in 2019 as part of its 75th Anniversary Celebration, with hopes to continue it each year. Whereas COVID got in the way of those plans in 2020, the refuge, with support from the “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society-Friends of the Refuge, is moving forward with hosting Fort Myers artist Rachel Pierce for a 2021 program.
Most well-recognized from her role as former NBC2 morning anchor for five years, Pierce recently retired from TV journalism to devote more time to her passion for art and to her husband and four children.
As “Ding” artist in residence, Pierce will appear regularly at the refuge during 2021 to do pop-up, plein-air painting along Wildlife Drive, teach art to children and adults on-site, live tream from the refuge, lead opportunities to paint a canvas with the artist, visit youth facilities to help create art and end the year with an exhibition of her refuge-inspired and other wildlife art from Oct. 1-Nov. 10, 2021.
Pierce’s first refuge appearance will take place this year on Dec. 1 for the 75th Anniversary Celebration/”Ding” Darling Day. At that event, she will be demonstrating her style of nature art outdoors on Wildlife Drive with social distancing.
