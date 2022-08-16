‘Ding’ Darling announces inaugural 'Art in the Wild'

J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge is all about art, and "Art in the Wild" celebrates that deep-seated legacy.

 Photo provided by J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge

In celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week, “Ding” Darling’s 145th birthday, and the 40th anniversary of the “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society-Friends of the Refuge, the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island introduces "Art in the Wild" at the refuge on Oct. 29.

There will be activities honoring 2022-2023 Duck Stamp artists and the legacy of Refuge namesake Jay Norwood “Ding” Darling, a Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist of the early 20th century. Current, six-time Federal Duck Stamp winner Jim Hautman, who has achieved the most wins of any artist in federal duck stamp history, will make a personal appearance that day to sign stamps. A special exhibition of his nature art also will be on display in the “Ding” Darling Visitor & Education Center auditorium that day and through November.

