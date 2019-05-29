Two years ago, after a trial run in Europe of the Ronnie James Dio hologram rock show, Wendy Dio decided the best thing to do would be to go back to the drawing board.
“The first hologram was good,” the late rocker’s wife said. “This one is spectacular.”
The bigger, better, badder Ronnie James Dio Hologram Show will begin its U.S. tour in Fort Myers on May 31. The show features a hologram of the late Black Sabbath front man, who died of stomach cancer in 2010 at age 67. The tour includes 18 performances and is scheduled to conclude in Las Vegas on June 29.
The show features the hologram with vocals taken from some of Dio’s best live performances. The hologram will be backed by musicians who played with him in the band Dio, including drummer Simon Wright, bassist Bjorn Englen, keyboardist Scott Warren and guitarist Craig Goldy. Besides Black Sabbath and Dio, Ronnie fronted Elf, Rainbow, and Heaven & Hell during his career in rock ‘n roll.
Former Judas Priest front man Tim “Ripper” Owens and former Lynch Mob vocalist Oni Logan are also featured in the show.
“We’ve obviously updated Ronnie,” said Jeff Pezzuti, the CEO of Eyellusion, which created the hologram and is the show’s producer. “But the whole show itself is way bigger. It’s a much bigger undertaking than Europe. We reset the bar to do something special.
“The intention has always been to create the best overall show.”
The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway in Fort Myers. Tickets start at $55 and are available at all major ticketing outlets, including www.barbaramann.performingartshallfortmyers.org.
Pezzuti chose Dio, who replaced Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath in 1979, because “he happens to be one of my favorite singers. He impacted me personally when I was young. I’m a fan of his voice.”
Pezzuti believes hologram shows are just beginning to find a niche in music performance.
“Just based on where show is and what show is going to be, this is a big statement in the music industry,” he said. “It will create a ripple effect. People will see what we can do for other artists.
“It’s a big deal.”
Dio is considered by many as highly influential in the world of heavy metal rock, the inventor of the devil horns hand gesture. Wendy was with him for much of the ride both as his wife and his trusted manager.
She said Dio would have approved of the show.
“Ronnie would absolutely love this,” she said. “The whole show is amazing. It has all the bells and whistles.”
She said that performance is what mattered most to him.
“It was his first love,” she said. “The recording, he did. The writing, he did. But what he loved were his fans. And they loved him back. He never forgot where he came from.”“We hope fans will come and enjoy the show — the fans who never got to see him and those who will enjoy seeing him back out there,” Wendy said. “It’s a live show with his band, his vocals and all kinds of stuff going on. It’s a fun, energetic show”
