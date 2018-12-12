Tis the season for giving, and the Englewood Art Center (EAC), a division of Ringling College of Art & Design located in Sarasota, is offering shoppers some great gift choices.
Fourteen new and returning artists will be returning with original paintings, photographs, ceramics, stained glass artwork, sculptures and beaded jewelry, and returning students, faculty, and alumni from Ringling College will once again be setting up their huge display of one-of-a-kind toys, books, prints, and small gift items that are offered for sale at extremely reasonable prices.
“Art Market artists who will be returning are Mary Gaines, Chuck Tyger, Ellen Long, Nancy McCune, Maren Thompson, Sandra Stanley, Tricia Bueler and Jill Lindsay. New additions to the Art Market this year include Michelle McCarthy, Roberta Gianmone, Angelika Gallant, Mary MacPherson, Nancy Van Tassell, and Robert Broyles who is also a watercolor instructor at our Center,” said Erica Groff, project coordinator for the Englewood Art Center.
Holiday art markets always offer guests special treats, music, and activities, and EAC is no exception. This year, The Neptunes, with keyboard player, Bob Teesdale, and guitarist, Phil Ward Jr., will provide musical entertainment throughout both days of the market. Those wishing to enjoy a lunch break will be pleased to learn that The Mobsta Lobsta Food truck will be parked right outside in the Center’s parking lot on Friday, and BrewBurgers food Truck will be there on Saturday.
During the two-day market event taking place on Friday, December 14, and Saturday, December 15, multiple art demonstrations will also be taking place in the gallery’s adjoining classrooms, and kid’s craft activities have been scheduled from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on both days. Kids will be crafting holiday cards using a variety of materials and snowflake decorations using glue and salt.
Instructor demos will be taking place in classrooms from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday with Paul Frehe teaching ceramics and Maggie McClellan, oil and acrylic painting.
The Winter Art Market at the Englewood Art Center, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood, is being held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14-15. The Englewood Art Center offers classes and workshops for learners of all ages and skill levels. New classes this year begin on Jan. 8 with Heather Frances, Advanced Wheel Throwing; Jeff Ellis, Wood Carving; Lori Putnam, Workshop: Plein Air Painting; and Peggy Schadler, Workshop: Introduction to Batik.
Go to www.ringling.edu/eac to view schedules and exhibit information. Call 941-474-5548 or learn more about the EAC at www.facebook.com/EnglewoodArtCenter. Beginning in January the EAC will open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
