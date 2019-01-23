Charlotte Players is bringing back “Divas in a Man’s World,” featuring the remarkable Steven Andrade as Cher and Gary Dee as Joan Rivers, for a one-night-only concert at the William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater on Jan. 24. The Vegas style production features fabulous dancers and over 20 dazzling costume changes.
When Andrade sings Cher’s greatest hits, you won’t have to close your eyes and pretend it’s her. Not only is his voice an exact duplicate, but he looks exactly like the award-winning singer and actress, even wearing replicas of her famous Bob Mackie costumes, all of which he makes himself.
Andrade is so convincing as Cher that he served as her double during a private record release party where he fooled the paparazzi while the star came in through another entrance. He has entertained millions of people around the world on international television talk shows, casinos, corporate events, and nightclubs. He has performed his show directly in front of Cher, an event featured on E! News and the pages of People, InTouch, Vanity Fair, Daily Mirror, and Rolling Stone magazines.
You can see him in action at his website, http://stevenascher.com.
Gary Dee, who will host as the late Joan Rivers, also has entertained international audiences with his impersonation of the legendary comedienne and commentator. He worked alongside her on numerous occasions. With his quick wit, elaborate wardrobe, and second-to-none stand-up comedy routine, Dee is the perfect fit to host “Divas in a Man’s World.”
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Tickets are $35 ($44 for preferred seating) and may be ordered at the Charlotte Players website, www.charlotteplayers.org, or by calling the box office at 941-625-4175, ext. 220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.