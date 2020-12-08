Dolly Parton Imagination Library documentary debuts online on Dec. 9

Special to The Sun
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library announced that the documentary “The Library that Dolly Built: Celebrating the People Who Made Dolly’s Dream Come True” will premiere online at 7 p.m. Dec. 9.
The film offers a behind-the-scenes look at Parton’s nonprofit that provides free books to children in all 50 states and five countries. The Charlotte County affiliate is operated by founder Shawn Gilstad and the Charlotte Players.
The documentary will be available for free on the Charlotte County Imagination Library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Charlottecounty imaginationlibrary. The event is scheduled to include a Q and A session and a song by Parton.
The Charlotte County affiliate is holding a fundraiser in conjunction with the release of the documentary. Donations can be made on the Charlotte County Imagination Library Facebook page through Dec. 13.
Produced and directed by journalism professor Nick Geidner and narrated by Danica McKellar, “The Library That Dolly Built” shows how Parton developed an efficient and effective program for spreading the love of reading. The film also provides a glimpse of the profound impact the Imagination Library through original interviews with authors, policymakers, Imagination Library staff, recipients, and Parton herself.
Woven throughout the film is a biographical sketch of Parton, featuring rare photos and films from her childhood. Unlike most of her biographies, the documentary does not focus on her award-winning music. Instead, it demonstrates that at every point in her career, any time she had success, Parton returned to her hometown of Sevierville, Tenn., to give back to the people there.
Inspired by her father’s inability to read or write, Parton founded found the Imagination Library in 1996. The program mails one free, age-appropriate book to registered children each month. More than 60 million books have been distributed to millions of children so far.
The Charlotte County affiliate, launched in 2011, has mailed more than 100,000 books to over 2,000 children. Shawn Gilstad, owner of the Purple House Salon in Punta Gorda., grew up in Tennessee and witnessed firsthand what a difference the gift of literacy could mean for the children of a community. In fulfilling his vision of bringing that gift to Charlotte County children, he partnered with the Charlotte Players, the county’s oldest 501©(3) nonprofit.
“Our program is run by local educators, business owners, and community supporters and is funded by local business sponsors and community donations,” Gilstad said. “We welcome all children under the age of five to enroll in this program. There is no better time to start reading to a child than now.”
For additional information, visit www.charlottecountyimaginationlibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.