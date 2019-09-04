By Dan Mearns
Charlotte Players
The Charlotte Players 2019-20 theatrical season begins on Sept. 6 with “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” a slapstick comedy that will have eight performances through Sept. 15 at the Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte.
The play demonstrates how lies and deceit can turn a relaxing weekend away into a catastrophe, with multiple alleged affairs, cooks and cooks, mistresses, miscommunication and bribery.
Director Ken Crisp says the cast can hardly make it through a rehearsal without breaking up.
“This cast is committed to bringing out the best in this material,” Crisp said. “Audiences won’t be disappointed.”
Written by Marc Camoletti (“Boeing Boeing”) and Robin Hawdon, the boulevard comedy was a smash hit in Paris, where it played for over two years, and in London, where it ran for six years at the Apollo and Duchess Theatres. It has since played in theatres all over the United States and the English-speaking world and was revived in Chicago and on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre in 2012. This production was nominated for two Tony awards.
“Hurtling along at the speed of light, this breathtaking farce is a near faultless piece of theatrical invention,” noted the Guardian of Great Britain. “Within seconds we are drawn into a delicious web of marital treachery which accelerates with classic symmetry to an all-star denouement.”
